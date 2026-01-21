Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump to be a part of the Gaza Board of Peace.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that the board will comprise several world leaders.

"Prime Minister's Office announcement: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he accepts the invitation of US President Donald Trump and will become a member of the Board of Peace, which is to be comprised of world leaders," as per the post.

The "Board of Peace" was unveiled as part of phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

The Trump administration sent invites to several world leaders to join the body, which Trump envisages would oversee "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation" in the region.

However, the participation of Netanyahu will add to concerns over the objectivity of the board, which Trump will lead and control the lineup. Netanyahu's acceptance of a place on the board comes despite his office having earlier criticised the makeup of the executive committee, which includes Israel's regional rival, Turkiye.

Earlier in the day, Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, arguing that its lack of competence led to his decision to establish the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to implement the 20-Point Peace Plan to end conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing the press, Trump said, "We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war."

When asked whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations, Trump said they "haven't been very helpful," but believed in the organisation's potential. (ANI)

