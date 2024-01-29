Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI/TPS): An Israeli soldier in his twenties was hit by a car whose driver then attacked him with an axe near a Haifa naval base.

According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, the victim was evacuated to the Rambam Medical Center in serious condition.

Also Read | Maldives: Opposition Party Set To Move Impeachment Motion Against President Mohamed Muizzu Day After Parliament Clashes.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw the injured man lying next to the wall while he was conscious and suffering from severe bruises on his lower limbs. We gave him medical treatment that included dressings and giving painkillers and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital when he was in serious condition," said MDA paramedic Hanan Zohar.

The attacker was neutralized by security forces. Authorities are investigating.

Also Read | 'This Rendition by Kariman From Egypt Is Melodious': PM Narendra Modi Praises Patriotic Song by Egyptian Girl on 75th Republic Day (Watch Video).

In another incident, a Palestinian was shot while trying to stab an Israeli soldier.

Initial reports of a 16-year-old Palestinian shot while trying to stab an Israeli soldier near Efrat, in the Gush Etzion region south of Jerusalem. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)