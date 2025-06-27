Tel Aviv [Israel], June 27 (ANI/TPS): During the night, Israeli citizens attempted to enter the city of Nablus (Shechem) without coordination and in violation of the law from several locations.

IDF (Israel Defence Forces) forces blocked the entrances to the city and acted to disperse the gatherings. Nablus is located in areas of the Palestinian Authority (PA) designated as "Area A," which are under the complete security control of the PA.

It is illegal for Israeli citizens to enter the areas designated as Area A.

In addition, a number of Israeli citizens entered the Joseph's Tomb complex - a holy site to many Jews where Joseph son of the forefather Jacob is buried - in Nablus, and violent friction developed between them and Palestinian citizens in the area.

All citizens were evacuated from the area and will be transferred by IDF forces to the Israel Police for further investigation. (ANI/TPS)

