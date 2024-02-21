Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): On Wednesday, Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant addressed the annual Conference of Presidents at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) Headquarters in Tel Aviv. Minister Gallant provided a security situation assessment to 50 leaders of North American Jewish organisations and prominent communities.

Minister Gallant discussed operational developments in Gaza and detailed the IDF's achievements in targeting Hamas leadership and infrastructure, as well as efforts to return the hostages.

"[Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar has turned from the leader of a terrorist organization to a fugitive," he said.

Minister Gallant also discussed the threat posed by Hezbollah in the northern arena, as well as Iranian efforts to operate proxies against Israel on seven fronts. He also addressed opportunities for further regional integration via normalization with Saudi Arabia and others. To this end, he stressed the need for a decisive victory against terrorism.

In the face of ongoing attacks and antisemitism, Minister Gallant raised the importance of continued unity. He also criticized recent anti-Israel comments made by world leaders like the President of Berlin.

"The President of Brazil was joined by the Presidents of Bolivia and Colombia - their words are outrageous and inciting," said Gallant. "While many in the world, including some leaders attack us - we, the Jewish people and the State of Israel, must stand strong and united. We must know that we are fighting a just war against a brutal enemy - a terrorist organisation." (ANI/TPS)

