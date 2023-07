Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jerusalem, Jul 15 (AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he has been rushed to a hospital.

Netanyahu's office said he was in “good condition” but undergoing medical evaluation.

It gave no further details. (AP)

