New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center, Jain Acharya Lokesh, along with the Indian Ambassador to Greece and interfaith spiritual leaders, officially launched the global campaign 'We Support Peace' in Athens, the capital of Greece.

The event witnessed participation from a large number of distinguished local citizens.

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The campaign was inaugurated during a special gathering held on the occasion of religious renaissance and the Athens Declaration.

Prominent spiritual leaders present included Avadhoota Datta Peethadhipati Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji, Lakshmi Narasimha Peethadhipati Shankaracharya Sachchidananda Saraswati Swamiji, Srisaila Peethadhipati Dr. Channasiddharama Swamiji, Mahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swamiji from the Swaminarayan tradition, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, Shri Mahant Gyan Dev Singh Ji of Nirmal Akhada, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Jayendra Puri Swamiji of Kailash Ashram.

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In the historic city of globally renowned philosophers, all dignitaries extended their blessings for the success of the 'We Support Peace' campaign by holding posters and symbolically launching it at an international level.

Addressing the gathering, Jain Acharya Lokesh stated that the global community is currently suffering due to war. Economic instability is rising worldwide, and people are living in an atmosphere of fear. "At such a time, humanity needs peace and mutual harmony," he emphasized.

He further expressed confidence that the 'We Support Peace' campaign, which began at India's first World Peace Center in Gurugram, will now expand into a truly global movement. (ANI)

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