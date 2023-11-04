World News | Jaishankar Calls on Italian President Mattarella, Discusses Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Rome [Italy], November 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella and discussed further strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

EAM further said that the India-Italy relationship is a factor of stability in a volatile and uncertain world.

"Honored to call on President Sergio Mattarella today. Valued his guidance for the further development of our strategic partnership. In a volatile and uncertain world, the India-Italy relationship is a factor of stability," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a meeting with the Italian Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Urso, during which they exchanged their experiences and insights related to the "Made in Italy" and "Made in India" initiatives.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership and foster stronger collaboration, marking a positive step towards increased economic ties.

Jaishankar held a meeting with leading think tanks in Italy, where the agenda covered a wide range of topics, including the G20, Global South, West Asia, Indo-Pacific, strategic Europe, and the changing global order.

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday and signed the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement and the Cultural Exchange Programme.

The two leaders held discussions on deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as on the issues of the West Asia situation, the Ukraine conflict, and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar also interacted with the Italian Senate members as he began his official visit to Italy on Wednesday.

India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The relationship was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during the state visit of the Prime Minister of Italy in March this year.

Italy is among India's top 5 trading partners in the EU. The balance of trade has been in India's favour since the early 1980s. The Indian community in Italy is the second largest community of Indians in Europe after the UK. (ANI)

