New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

During the virtual meeting, both leaders also focussed on implementing the 2030 Roadmap.

"Just concluded the bilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting with British counterpart @DominicRaab. Focussed on our responsibility for implementing the 2030 Roadmap. Confident that we will see early progress on many fronts," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Also explored our strategic convergences across regions. Discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation in some detail."

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar assured British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he and UK Foreign Secretary will take forward the 2030 Roadmap.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson on Tuesday adopted an ambitious Roadmap 2030 for elevating India-UK ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

The two countries also launched an 'Enhanced Trade Partnership' (ETP) to unleash the trade potential between the fifth and sixth largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030.

The two leaders held a virtual summit and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and G7. They reiterated commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year.

The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including the successful partnership on vaccines. (ANI)

