Vienna, Jan 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with the Foreign Ministers of the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, and Austria in the Slavkov format on regional and global issues of mutual interests.

"Very useful meeting in the Slavkov format with Foreign Ministers Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, Jan Lipavsky of Czech Republic and Rastislav Kacer of Slovak Republic. Conversed about India-EU relations, our neighbourhoods, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Amber McLaughlin: US May Execute Its First Openly Transgender Woman for Killing Former Girlfriend in 2003.

"The openness of our discussions reflected the comfort of our relationship," said the minister, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour.

The Slavkov or Austerlitz format, created in 2015, is a cooperation format between Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims 63 Russian Soldiers Killed by Ukrainian Strike in Donetsk.

On the sidelines of the Slavkov format, Jaishankar separately met with Foreign Minister Lipavsky of Czech Republic.

"Discussed further intensification of our bilateral partnership and expanding multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

This is the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years, and it takes place against the backdrop of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)