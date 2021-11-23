New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he held a good conversation with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on global trade challenges and the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains.

He also said that expanding economic and technology cooperation is at the heart of the strategic partnership between India and the United States.

"Enjoyed meeting USTR @AmbassadorTai. Good conversation on global trade challenges and the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains. Expanding economic and technology cooperation is at the heart of our strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Accompanied by Deputy US Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, Tai is on her two-day visit to India that was started yesterday. This is Tai's first visit to India after she took over office in March this year.

On Monday, Tai met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and expressed appreciation to the Government of India, and to Minister Goyal personally, for the warm welcome they have received in India.

"So grateful to Minister @PiyushGoyal for the warm welcome to New Delhi and a splendid dinner meeting with the Indian government and business leaders. Thank you! Looking forward to re-launching the US-India Trade Policy Forum tomorrow," Katherine Tai tweeted.

Tai and Goyal also reviewed a number of issues on the agenda at the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization and the need to work constructively to reach meaningful outcomes, a statement said.

The US trade representative also said that trade relations with India are the top priority for President Joe Biden. "The trade relationship between our two countries is a priority, both for President Biden and for me. That's why it was important for me to come to India and relaunch the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) on my first trip to Asia," she said. (ANI)

