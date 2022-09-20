New York, Sep 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's deep commitment to multilateralism during his meeting with President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi "discussed the criticality" of Sustainable Development Goals agenda for global progress.

"Delighted to meet @UN_PGA Csaba Korösi at UN headquarters. Congratulated him on his priorities for #UNGA77. Assured him of India's fullest support. Discussed the criticality of SDG agenda for global progress. Shared Indian experiences in that regard. Reiterated India's deep commitment to multilateralism,” Jaishankar tweeted Monday.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor Castle.

Jaishankar, in New York for the high-level UN General Assembly session, began his hectic diplomatic week with a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements on the sidelines of the high-level session.

Official sources said that while issues such as UN reform and inter-governmental negotiations are more closely associated with the office of the President of the General Assembly, for India it is important that Korosi has a strong social development commitment, with focus on issues important for India as well as for the developing countries and global South.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: King Charles III’s Handwritten Note on Queen’s Coffin Adds Personal Touch to Her Funeral.

Sources added that India believes that the global agenda should focus much more on the genuine, pressing needs of the international community, which currently are energy security concerns, food security concerns, fertilizer and health concerns, debt concerns and trade disruption concerns.

The sources stressed that there is a growing sense in the world that these issues are not getting their fair share of attention and expressed hope that the new UN PGA would focus on such issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)