Gilgit-Baltistan [PoGB], May 22 (ANI): Jamil Ahmed, a representative of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), has strongly criticised Hafiz-ur-Rahman for his lack of action during his tenure as head of the Muslim League from 2015 to 2020.

Speaking to WTV, Ahmed described how Rahman failed to use his two-digit majority in the Assembly, leading to missed opportunities to resolve important issues such as land rights for the people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Hafiz-ur-Rahman was given a two-digit majority by this nation, but he wasted five years making commissions. There was a clear opportunity to act, but he failed, whether it was due to bad intentions or incompetence," said Ahmed.

According to WTV, Ahmed also pointed out the ongoing division within the Muslim League. "Today, Hafiz-ur-Rahman is opposing this bill, but members like Ghulam Ahmed, Anwar and my sister Sanam supported it. Despite Rahman's opposition, they voted in favour of the bill. They understood its importance," Ahmed remarked.

He noted that Rahman's failure to act left a void, but some members of the party had demonstrated genuine leadership by supporting the legislation for the people of PoGB.

The bill at the center of the discussion, tabled to secure land rights for the people of PoGB, is described as a historic step by Ahmed. He emphasised that this legislation is crucial for people who have struggled for decades to reclaim their land from both colonial and post-colonial authorities.

Ahmed continued his criticism of the Muslim League's record. "Even with a majority, they failed to pass this bill. They made a commission, but never moved forward. The opposition wasn't about the bill itself; it was about politics," he stated.

Reflecting on the bill's passage, Ahmed expressed pride in his party's achievement in securing land ownership for PoGB. "Today, we have fulfilled our mandate. Our slogan was the right of ownership, and today, we've made the people the rightful owners of their land," he said. (ANI)

