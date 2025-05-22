Tokyo (Japan), May 22 (ANI): Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, that is in Tokyo as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan sponsored terrorism, met Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, in Japan.

During the meeting, India's resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms was unequivocally emphasised. Takashi Endo conveyed Japan's solidarity in India's fight against terror.

The All-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha, also met with Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of LDP and Chairman of Japan India Association. India's commitment to combating cross border terrorism was reaffirmed. Yoshide Suga reiterated Japan's strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Sanjay Jha comprises Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MPs Dr. Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, and Pradan Baruah; CPI(M) MP John Brittas; and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

As part of this outreach, India's All-Party Parliamentary Delegation earlier engaged with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo, briefing them on India's firm zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

As per India's Embassy in Tokyo, the participants supported India's fight against terrorism. In a post on X, India's embassy to Japan stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism. Regional security challenges including state backed terrorism was discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism."

Earlier in the day, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, reiterating India's unwavering national consensus and firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism and lauded the restraint shown by India, urging strict punishment for perpetrators of terror acts.

Delegation lead, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said," We presented India's stand strongly. He appreciated it and said that action should be taken against terrorism. He also appreciated the restraint India had shown. He supported India's stand against terrorism. He said that terrorism should be eliminated. He added that EAM S Jaishankar had briefed him on this. He offered his condolences on the Pahalgam attack and said that they (terrorists) should be punished." (ANI)

