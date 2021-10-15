Tokyo [Japan], October 15 (ANI): Two people were injured at the Ueno station of the Tokyo City Railroad after a knife-wielding man attacked them, Sputnik reported citing the Japanese media on Friday.

The attacker, a man armed with a knife, was arrested on the spot. The attack took place near the ATMs, Sputnik reported citing NHK broadcaster.

Also Read | Blast in Afghanistan: 7 Killed, 13 Injured in Explosion Near Shia Mosque in Kandahar, Says Report.

Two men, 20 and 30 years old, were wounded in the back and thigh, respectively, the news outlet said. It further reported that both are safe and there is no threat to their lives. The victims reportedly do not know the attacker.

The police are investigating the case. (ANI)

Also Read | Spain: 300 Residents Evacuated Amid Cumbre Vieja Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)