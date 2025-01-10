Tokyo [Japan], January 10 (ANI): The NTT R&D Forum 2025 presented a series of groundbreaking technological advancements designed to address societal and industrial needs, including the world's first demonstration of an Optical Quantum Computer.

Professor Akira Furusawa of The University of Tokyo explained the innovative system behind the Optical Quantum Computer. "We have developed a programming language to operate the machine and upload the program to a cloud server. The cloud server then sends commands to the machine at the RIKEN Institute. Once the machine processes the commands, the cloud server receives a reply and sends it back to the user," he said.

This system exemplifies the seamless communication and operational accuracy achievable between two distant locations.

The forum also showcased revolutionary developments in brainwave technology, which offer potential applications for remote interaction and mobility assistance.

Takuya Kanda, a researcher at NTT, provided insights into the use of electroencephalographs (EEGs) to interpret brain activity for controlling devices. "This is the electroencephalograph we use. It has numerous electrodes designed to detect brain activity by receiving electrical signals from each electrode. By utilising brain waves during exercise, we can issue commands to activate specific parts of the brain, enabling the operation of devices or avatars," he explained.

Kanda elaborated further, saying, "For example, when the right side of the brain is activated, the avatar moves to the right, and when the left side is activated, the avatar moves to the left. The operation is made possible by assigning specific commands. Since brain waves generate large amounts of data, sending this data with low latency using IOWN ensures more efficient system operation. This technology has a wide range of applications--not only for avatars in social settings but also for individuals with disabilities. By assigning commands to a wheelchair, for instance, a disabled person can control its movement."

NTT has developed sensor technology designed to enhance the golfing experience for individuals.

Takemi Mochida, Ph D, Senior Research Scientist at NTT, described a new application for golfers. "We are introducing a smartphone application designed for golfers. Users can take a commercial insole sensor and a sensor attached to the grip end of their golf club to the course. When they swing, the app visualises the unique characteristics of each stroke on the smartphone. The application shows the relationship between foot placement and the golf swing, helping golfers optimise their technique. Its goal is to assist each player in achieving their ideal swing," said Mochida.

NTT's policy focuses on research, development, and societal integration, with the aim of contributing to the enhancement of global social life. (ANI)

