Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, shared a post that showed him relishing Biryani during his visit to Telangana and stated that he was amazed by its rich spices and bold flavours.

In a post on X, the Ambassador said, "Enjoyed authentic Hyderabadi biryani during visit to Telangana! Amazed by its rich spices and bold flavors -- "truly addictive!"."

Earlier, Ambassador of Japan to India, Ono Keiichi, held talks with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on deepening Japan-Andhra Pradesh ties.

Ono also congratulated Naidu on the successful hosting of the CII Partnership Summit 2025.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate on the successful hosting of the CII Partnership Summit 2025. Had a great follow-up meeting with Hon'ble CM Mr N Chandrababu Naidu to deepen Japan-AP industrial ties."

Naidu said they discussed about exploring Andhra Pradesh's growing potential across key sectors.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet H.E. Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, to explore Andhra Pradesh's growing potential across key sectors, from building a strong supply-chain ecosystem for EVs and battery manufacturing to new opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, shipbuilding, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). We also discussed deepening collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, drawing inspiration from Koyama, Japan's pharma capital. I am pleased that 20 Japanese companies have joined us at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag and expressed strong interest in Andhra Pradesh. Japan's culture of precision and perfection is truly admirable, and we look forward to further strengthening this trusted partnership."

Andhra Pradesh was placed at the centre of India's next phase of growth as business leaders announced concrete plans for finance, skills and healthcare at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Vizag. (ANI)

