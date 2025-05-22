Tokyo, May 22 (AP) Japan's air force chief on Thursday confirmed the deaths of two service members whose training aircraft crashed last week.

The T-4 plane with two aboard crashed into a reservoir minutes after takeoff from Komaki Air Base in the central Japanese prefecture of Aichi on May 14.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: 'Will Tackle Terrorism Together As Strong Bilateral Relationship Extends Beyond Trade and Culture', UAE Assures India (See Pics).

Air Self-Defence Force Chief of Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura told reporters Thursday that autopsies showed that the two, aged 29 and 31 years, died two minutes after takeoff.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The air force grounded all remaining 196 of the training planes for emergency inspection.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: All Party Delegations Brief United Arab Emirates, Japan About Op Sindoor, Pakistan-Backed Terror.

The crash is the latest in a series of defence aircraft accidents in recent years and comes at a time when Japan is accelerating a military buildup to deter China's growing influence in the region. Japan has doubled its defence spending, raising concern that funding for weapons may be prioritised over safety. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)