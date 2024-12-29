Both the pilots on a plane belonging to the Jazirah Aviation Club died after the aircraft crashed into the sea off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah emirate in UAE on Sunday, December 29. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that its Air Accidents Investigation Section received a report about the incident, indicating that work teams and relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the accident. More details are awaited. South Korea Plane Crash: Jeju Air Flyer’s Last Chat With Family Before Fatal Mishap That Killed 179.

UAE Plane Crash

