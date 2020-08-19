Washington, Aug 19 (PTI) Democrats have officially named Joe Biden as their presidential candidate after several elder statesmen lauded the former US vice president's leadership skills to challenge incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Two Democratic former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former secretary of state John Kerry endorsed Biden on Tuesday, the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Former secretary of state Colin Powell, a Republican, also backed Biden's candidacy.

Biden, 77, became the Democratic Party's nominee for the November 3 presidential election on Tuesday night in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states.

He said the nomination "means the world to me and my family, and I'll see you on Thursday," referring to his speech accepting the nomination on the final night of the four-day convention which is largely virtual, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the honour of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America,” Biden said in a tweet later.

Biden's wife, Jill, who made a strong pitch for him, said that if elected, her husband would bring to the White House "leadership worthy of our nation" at the time of an unprecedented coronavirus pandemic and economic depression.

“There are those who want to tell us that our country is hopelessly divided, that our differences are irreconcilable. But that's not what I've seen over these months,” she said.

“We have shown that the heart of this nation still beats with kindness and courage. That's the soul of America Joe Biden is fighting for now,” she said.

“We just need leadership worthy of our nation – worthy of you,” she said in her speech from inside the classroom of the Brandywine High School, in Delaware where she once taught English in the 1990s.

Biden played an important role in the Congressional passage of the 2008 US-India civil nuclear deal and was a key player in strengthening bilateral ties during the eight years of Obama administration. Last week, he scripted history by nominating Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

“After a spectacular roll call that showed the heart and soul of our nation, it's official. Congratulations, Joe Biden,” Harris said in a tweet.

While Biden is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech on Thursday, Harris, 55, will deliver it on Wednesday.

Biden is leading over Trump by 7.7 points nationally, according to the average of polls by Real Clear Politics. This is a few points drop from his previous lead of 10.2 points he held in June.

Trump, 74, would be formally nominated by the Republican Party as its presidential candidate at its virtual convention next week.

Earlier, former president, Bill Clinton told the convention that Biden helped bring the country back from a recession before, and he can do it again.

“Joe is committed to building America back again,” he said.

"Donald Trump says we're leading the world," he said, noting that the US was the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple.

"At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it's a storm centre. There's only chaos," Clinton said.

Former president Jimmy Carter said that Biden is the right person for this moment in America's history.

“He understands that and understands dignity are essential traits that determine not only our vision but our actions. That's what we need,” he said.

Former secretary of state Powell said that Biden will be a president they will all be proud to salute.

“With Joe Biden in the White House, you will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries—never the other way around. He will trust our diplomats and our intelligence community, not the flattery of dictators and despots,” Powell said.

Former secretary of state Kerry used his speech to portray Trump's foreign policy as a failure.

“When this president goes overseas, it isn't a goodwill mission, it's a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at,” he said.

Kerry said that Biden understands that the problems facing the world, including the coronavirus, terrorism and climate change, cannot be resolved “without bringing nations together with strength and humility.”

Meanwhile, a policy document released by his campaign over the weekend said that as Senator, as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and as Vice President, Biden has supported Indian-Americans and a strong Indo-US friendship.

“Diverse and vibrant communities of Indian Americans enrich the fabric of our nation in every state of the union. As President, Biden will work in partnership with these communities; celebrate their extraordinary contributions to America's success, prosperity, and safety; listen to Indian Americans' needs and put in place policies that address their priorities,” it said.

“Biden will ensure that South Asian Americans are represented in his administration, starting with his Vice Presidential nominee, Senator Kamala Harris, whose mother emigrated from India to study and build a life in the United States.

"Our government will reflect the diversity of the United States, and Indian American voices will be included in shaping the policies that impact their communities,” his campaign said.

