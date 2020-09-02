Boston (US), Sep 2 (AP) U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III has conceded defeated to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in Tuesday's Democratic Senate primary, setting the stage for another possible six-year term for Markey.

The win denies a Senate seat to a member of the younger generation of the storied political family.

Also Read | Melania and Me: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump’s Ex-Confidante, Discloses Details About Tensions Between ‘First Lady & Princess Ivanka Trump’ in Her Tell-all-Memoir.

During the campaign, the 74-year-old Markey had positioned himself as a member of the liberal wing of the Democratic party.

He teamed up with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Green New Deal, at one point labeling the 39-year-old Kennedy as “progressive in name only.”

Also Read | Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi Banned in Pakistan for Showing 'Immoral, Indecent' Content.

Kennedy, a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, tried to cast Markey as out of touch. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)