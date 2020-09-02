Washington, September 2: A tell-all memoir 'In Melania and Me', by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has reportedly disclosed unflattering particulars in regards to the White House and Trump seeking re-election. Wolkoff, an ex-associate of First Woman Melania Trump claimed she witnessed "deceit" and "deception" throughout her former friendship

The White House has already denounced the book as a "bizarre twisting of the truth".The book also describes the widely reported tensions between Mrs Trump and her step-daughter Ivanka Trump, who Mrs Trump allegedly refers to as "princess". Melania Trump Turns 50; Donald Trump Wishes His Wife And 'Great' First Lady of US on Her 50th Birthday.

According to a BBC report, Wolkoff mentioned her 15-year long friendship with Mrs Trump ended two years ago after the first lady "betrayed" her by refusing to publicly defend her and an unpaid White House aide from claims of financial mismanagement while planning the inauguration. She described the feeling as being 'stabbed in the back" by someone who has changed greatly over the time since they knew each other.

