Islamabad, September 2: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked five online dating and live streaming applications, including Tinder, Skout, Grindr among others for allegedly showing 'immoral/ indecent' content. The telecom watchdog in Pakistan said in a statement that the action was taken against Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi after they failed to take down the improper material. "Since the platforms did not respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the Authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications", the PTA said on Twitter. Mitron App is Not 'Made in India' by IIT Students, Pakistani Company Claims TikTok Competitor is Nothing But Their Repackaged App TicTic.

In a series of tweets, the PTA stated that in view of negative effects of immoral/indecent content streaming through above applications, it has issued notices to the management of above mentioned platforms for the purpose of removing dating services & moderate live streaming content in accordance with local laws of Pakistan. Tinder to Introduce One-on-One Video Chat Feature Later This Year.

Here's the tweet:

Press Release: PTA has blocked access to five dating/live streaming applications i.e. Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi. pic.twitter.com/gFJxsgcn6m — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) September 1, 2020

In another tweet, the PTA added saying that it can, however, reconsider blocking of the said applications provided management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws with respect to moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement.

The PTA regularly takes action against sites for showing 'immoral' content and also takes action on complaints by the public against apps and websites. Two months back, the PTA banned live streaming application Bigo and issued a 'final warning' to video-sharing service TikTok over obscene material. On June 1, the PTA also banned PlayerUnknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG) game on complaints that it was addictive and students were wasting a lot of time playing the game.

