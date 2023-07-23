Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 23 (ANI): The dengue outbreak had taken the worst toll on Bangladesh as 109 deaths were recorded and 20,465 positive cases in the past 21 days, making July the worst month, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

Among the total deaths since January 1, the month of July alone witnessed 109 deaths linked to dengue simultaneously 20,465 positive cases were recorded, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Month-wise data of dengue disease-2023 showed 566 dengue patients were detected in January with six fatalities, 111 cases with zero deaths in February, 143 cases with two deaths in March, 50 cases with two deaths in April 1036 cases with two deaths in May and 5,956 cases with 34 deaths.

In comparison, last year was less severe in terms of dengue-positive cases and death figures as 268 patients died and 62,382 cases were recorded, the DGHS data said adding in 2019, the country saw the highest number of dengue cases -- 101,354, with 179 deaths, as per BSS.

Health experts feared August and September will be more severe as these two months are more suitable for breeding Aedes mosquitoes.

"The number of dengue patients had been increasing alarmingly since January this year giving a signal of dengue pandemic during the rainy season as 566 dengue cases were reported in the first month of the year, which is almost five times higher than that of the same period of past three years," a DGHS official added.

Despite several dengue cases, the Bangladesh government still thinks that the time to declare a public health emergency, Dhaka Tribune reported.

However, it admits the fact that the dengue situation has worsened throughout the country, with Dhaka being the hotspot.

“…But such a situation has not appeared yet that we are unable to give beds to patients in hospitals and give them medicines. The number of dengue patients is still under our control,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday.

He was talking to journalists after visiting Mugda Medical College Hospital in the capital, according to Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

