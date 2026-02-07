Karachi [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): The memory of the tragic Gul Plaza blaze continues to haunt Karachi, serving as a grim reminder of the city's vulnerability to devastating fires. Yet, fire incidents persist without pause, highlighting serious shortcomings in safety standards and emergency preparedness, according to a report by Geo News.

Karachi recorded 225 fire incidents in January alone, resulting in widespread destruction, injuries and loss of life, Geo News reported. The pattern has continued into February, with more than 20 fire incidents reported in the first five days, underscoring that the city remains under constant threat. Officials caution that without stricter safety protocols and greater public awareness, Karachi's residents will continue to face daily risks from both large and small fires.

On Thursday alone, fires were reported at six locations across the city. The deadliest incident occurred on January 17, when a massive blaze at Gul Plaza claimed 79 lives, including women and children, and injured at least 22 others, according to official data.

Since that tragedy, no fire of a similar magnitude has been reported. However, smaller fires continue to break out daily, with five to six incidents sometimes occurring in a single day. Four additional people, including a child and an elderly man, lost their lives in separate fire incidents last month. Beyond the loss of life, many others are facing property damage and financial hardship, highlighting the ongoing danger fires pose to Karachi's population, the Geo News report noted.

Public attention often remains fixed on the Gul Plaza fire, the casualties it caused and the devastation it left behind. While such large-scale disasters are uncommon, smaller fires occur across the city every day. These are not merely numbers; people are losing their lives and suffering financial setbacks daily, as cited by a Geo News report.

Among other significant cases, a man in Landhi died on January 1 after being burnt by a fire he had lit to stay warm during cold weather. On January 26, a fire erupted at a privately operated school functioning from a residential house in Malir's Khokhrapar area, killing a minor and injuring another, while other students were rescued in time, Geo News reported.

Another fatal incident took place in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on January 28. A separate fire in Orangi Town also resulted in one death. Records show that District Central reported the highest number of fires in January, with 30 incidents. Saddar reported 18 cases, while another 18 occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth-Gulistan-e-Mustafa fire station, Geo News reported.

Nazimabad recorded 13 incidents, SITE Area reported 11, and Lyari and Korangi reported nine each. Landhi reported three incidents, while Orangi Town and Shah Faisal Colony each reported eight. Manzoor Colony saw 14 incidents, and areas covered by the New Karachi fire station reported 13.

Authorities have expressed serious concern about the rising frequency of fires and emphasised the urgent need for tougher safety measures, routine inspections, and enhanced public awareness to avert further tragedies, according to a Geo News report. (ANI)

