Mumbai, February 7: Recent reports following the release of Department of Justice (DOJ) documents have brought renewed attention to the activities surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. The documents and historical testimonies outline two primary, though distinct, sets of allegations: a biological project involving Epstein’s own DNA and more recent, unverified claims regarding a "baby farming" operation intended for the black market.

The ‘Super Race’ Proposal

Long-standing reports, supported by interviews with scientists and associates, suggest that Jeffrey Epstein harbored an interest in transhumanism and eugenics. According to sources cited in the New York Times and elsewhere, Epstein frequently discussed a plan to use his 8,000-acre ranch near Santa Fe to impregnate multiple women simultaneously. New Epstein Files Reveal 2 Foreign Girls Were Strangulated During ‘Rough, Fetish S*x’ and Buried at Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.

The objective of this proposal was reportedly to "seed" the human race with his own DNA. While Epstein reportedly hosted high-profile figures and scientists at the ranch to discuss genetic engineering and artificial intelligence, there remains no physical evidence that this specific eugenics project was ever successfully launched or operationalised. Jeffrey Epstein Offered a ‘Tall Swedish Blonde’ to Anil Ambani, Epstein Files Reveal.

New Allegations of ‘Baby Farming’

Recent coverage has shifted toward more disturbing claims found within DOJ files and witness statements. These allegations suggest that the ranch may have been intended, or used, for what is described as "baby farming." According to these reports, women were allegedly brought to the property to give birth, with the children intended for "black market" use.

These claims are largely based on the testimony of victims and investigators who have combed through the evidence gathered following Epstein’s 2019 arrest and subsequent death. While the documents provide a window into the scope of the DOJ’s investigation, legal experts note that the "baby farming" allegations remain among the most difficult to verify due to the secretive nature of the ranch’s operations.

The Role of Zorro Ranch

The Zorro Ranch served as a secluded hub for Epstein’s activities. Unlike his New York townhouse or his private island in the US Virgin Islands, the New Mexico estate was equipped with a massive underground complex and its own airstrip.

Former employees and contractors have described an environment of extreme surveillance and secrecy. The scale of the property has led investigators to believe it was designed for long-term residency and large-scale projects that could remain hidden from public view.

Context and Investigative Status

Since Epstein’s death in a federal lockup in 2019, the DOJ has continued to process vast amounts of data, photographs, and witness statements related to his global network. The release of these documents is part of an ongoing effort to provide transparency regarding his alleged crimes and the potential involvement of other high-profile associates.

As of now, the most extreme allegations regarding the New Mexico ranch, specifically those involving organized breeding or black-market trafficking of infants, remain subjects of intense investigative scrutiny. While the documents confirm that these leads were pursued by federal authorities, no official charges related specifically to "baby farming" were filed prior to the closing of certain aspects of the case.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).