Astana [Kazakhstan], January 21 (ANI): Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Berik Aryn and Kazakh Ambassador to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay attended the dispatching of the first Flour for Humanity Program - Gaza Emergency Appeal convoy from Jordan to Gaza on January 17, Astana Times reported, citing IOFS' press service.

The convoy comprised 12 trucks carrying 200 tons of first-grade wheat flour, addressing the acute food shortages in Gaza.

It is expected to arrive at the Kerem Shalom/Karam Abu Salem crossing within two days, where coordination with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and other UN agencies will ensure safe distribution to nearly 8,000 households, alleviating critical food shortages in the region, the report said.

Kazakhstan, as the hosting state of IOFS, has played a key role in supporting this initiative. The country's leadership and continued support have enabled IOFS to carry out its humanitarian missions, including the Flour for Humanity Program.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza since October 2023 has led to significant destruction, displacing millions and destroying essential infrastructure, including homes and hospitals, the report said. In response to this crisis, IOFS launched the Flour for Humanity Program to deliver 1,000 tons of wheat flour to the Gaza Strip.

In partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), the first phase secured 200 tons of fortified wheat flour, equivalent to 8,000 packages, made possible by contributions from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Bangladesh, and Azerbaijan.

According to Astana Times, during the ceremony, JHCO representatives highlighted their efforts to establish a sustainable aid corridor through Jordan, especially after the Egyptian route faced suspensions by Israeli authorities, limiting large-scale deliveries to Gaza. JHCO's initiatives also include winterization, medical support, and shelter for those affected by the conflict.

The report said that the ceremony coincided with a temporary ceasefire agreement in Gaza after more than 465 days of hostilities that have taken the lives of over 46,000 people. By the end of 2024, 1.84 million people in Gaza faced hunger, with approximately 133,000 at risk of starvation, it added.

Aryn expressed profound gratitude to JHCO, UN partners, and the donating Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He reiterated IOFS' commitment to humanitarian principles of neutrality, humanity, impartiality, and independence and urged continued support from OIC member states and international donors to sustain future aid convoys. (ANI)

