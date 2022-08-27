Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], August 27 (ANI): Kazakhstan is a Central Asian country known for its interethnic and interreligious harmony. Over centuries, it accumulated the qualities of tolerance, harmony, and mutual respect, enriched by the spiritual legacy of various beliefs.

The people of Kazakhstan have accumulated these traits thanks to their devotion to protecting and strengthening interethnic and interreligious harmony. Over the years, emphasis has also been laid on expanding opportunities for citizens to use their creativity, abilities, and talents, to comprehensively develop personal character.

Dianna Yessenova, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of the N Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilizational Dialogue, says that Kazakhstan has adopted key government decisions and implemented large-scale initiatives to develop culture, spirituality, and enlightenment.

She explains how despite being in precarious conditions of transition to a market economy, Kazakistan was able to substantiate the idea of interethnic and interfaith harmony, promote it and develop it in accordance with the requirements of the time and the needs of its people. "This process is known in the world today as the Kazakhstan Way," she says.

Yessenova's comments came ahead of the seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to be held on September 14-15 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan will open its doors to more than 100 participants from 50 countries. The topics of the plenary sessions and congressional panels will provide an opportunity to thoroughly discuss issues of the modern era, such as infectious disease threats, and international conflicts.

Ahead of the key world congress, Yessenova says peace, and dialogue of confessions and cultures, are the central Asian country's invaluable wealth.

"The paradigm of interethnic and interfaith harmony has been recognised by the global community, while the 'Kazakhstan Way' has become an inspiration not only for our close neighbours, but also for many countries across the world, as well as the subject of scientific study by experts, analysts, and politicians," she said.

"Kazakhstan's achievements in this area are rooted in the peculiarities of our country's history and its people, while the development of interfaith and interreligious cooperation is directly related to the centuries-old interaction of various types of civilizations and cultures in the heart of the Eurasian continent," she added.

According to Yessenova, Kazakhstan's unique experience in maintaining interfaith harmony and religious tolerance has proved to be relevant on the global level. In this regard, one of Kazakhstan's significant achievements is the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which is held in Nur-Sultan every three years.

Between 2003 and 2021, six Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions have been held on relevant issues of cooperation between representatives of various religions in order to facilitate a peaceful and decent life for people all over the planet.

Yessenova says that the congress has become a significant contribution by Kazakhstan to the development of a global interreligious dialogue in the name of peace and stability.

"Combining this approach with other crucial principles of the country's foreign policy, such as multi-vectorism, and a commitment to a peaceful and collective resolution of international disputes, Kazakhstan is actively contributing to the development of mutual understanding between Eastern and Western civilizations," she adds. (ANI)

