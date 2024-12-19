Pristina (Kosovo), Dec 19 (AP) Kosovo's population has shrunk to 1.6 million from 1.74 million 13 years ago, the results of a census showed on Thursday.

According to the second census conducted in post-independence Kosovo earlier this year, the minority Serbs in the four northern municipalities where most live - Leposavic, Zvecan, Zubin Potok and North Mitrovica - totalled 36,652 or 2.31 per cent of the population.

The Statistics Agency said Serbs boycotted the census “to a considerable extent" following calls by Serb political parties to do so. The agency estimated the overall Serb population at around 53,000, more than double the number the initial 2011 census found.

Kosovo's average age is just shy of 35, the second youngest in Europe. The average age in the 2011 census was nearly 30.

The census also showed that the 1998-1999 war resulted in 11,417 dead and 1,047 missing. Material damage was estimated at 5 billion euros (USD 5.2 billion).

The census registered 93.49 per cent of the population as Muslim, 2.31 per cent as Orthodox and 1.75 per cent as Catholic.

The census results “make up the basis to draft policies on the citizens' real needs,” said Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Kosovo was a former Serbian province until a 78-day NATO bombing campaign in 1999 ended a war between Serbian government forces and ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo and pushed Serbian forces out. Belgrade does not recognise Kosovo's 2008 independence.

Kosovo-Serbia relations remain tense despite efforts by the international community to normalise them. (AP)

