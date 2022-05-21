London [UK], May 21 (ANI): Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday addressed the Indian Diaspora at a "Meet and Greet" event in London and highlighted the achievements of the Telangana government in the past eight years.

Minister KTR stated that the members of the Indian Diaspora have supported the Telangana movement and have always promoted the state wherever they are in the world.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: PM Scott Morrison Concedes Defeat in Federal Elections.

He also thanked the Indian Diaspora members for their continued support.

Further, KTR said that the Telangana delegation had fruitful meetings with Heads of various companies during the official visit.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: Vote Count Begins for General Election After Polling Ends.

"My job is to promote Telangana and bring investment and create jobs for the people of Telangana. We will establish deeper connections with the UK in the days to come," he added.

"If you are thinking of setting up your company in Telangana, I urge you to think of setting up your offices in tier II towns and not just Hyderabad," the Telangana minister said.

"Contribute back to your motherland by supporting us in the creation of wealth, and employment opportunities, and ensure we motivate others back home. Let's ensure the growth story continues," KTR said.

The minister mentioned that the Telangana government has already inaugurated IT Towers in Khammam, and Karimnagar and will soon inaugurate IT Towers in Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

He also added that there is a great IT sector presence in Warangal.

KTR highlighted that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed in less than four years and is providing water for irrigation to lakhs of acres. He stated that KLIP is the world's largest lift irrigation project and everyone should feel proud that it is in India.

He also stated that the world's largest Amazon campus is situated in Hyderabad. He said, "Google, Facebook, Micron, Apple, Qualcomm, Uber, Salesforce, and Novartis - all of their second largest campuses are in Hyderabad and they all have come in the last six years. They have chosen Telangana because of its stable leadership and able governance."

The minister said that Telangana's per capita income was Rs 1,24,000 in 2014 which had risen by 130 per cent to Rs 2,78,000 in seven years.

"GSDP was 5.6 lakh crore rupees in 2014. And today it is 11.54 lakh crore rupees now. These are the numbers given by the Ministry of statistics and program implementation of the Government of India," he added.

"Telangana is the 11th largest state geographically and 12th largest as per population. But according to the Reserve Bank of India, Telangana today has emerged as the 4th largest contributor to India's economic growth," Minister KTR said.

In his closing remarks, KTR said, "Let us all set aside our differences and come together to work for the progress of India and Telangana." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)