Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping has followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's worldview and has stressed the importance of a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link on Friday, NHK World reported.

Russia and China's military cooperation, according to Putin, "fosters the security of both of our nations and stability in crucial parts" of the world.

In addition, he stated that in the face of rising geopolitical tensions, their strategic alliance is becoming a stabilizing force. Moreover, regarding the crisis in Ukraine, China's foreign ministry quoted Xi as saying dialogue may not be smooth, but there will always be prospects for peace, according to NHK World.

The Chinese president said the world's second-largest economy is ready to resume normal cross-border travel with Russia and other countries in an orderly manner.

According to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, Putin said that in the current complex and severe international situation, Russia-China relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, witnessing steady cooperation progress in various fields, including energy, agriculture, and infrastructure.

The resilience, maturity, and stability of Russia-China ties have been enhanced further, Putin said, adding that the significance of strategic coordination between the two countries has become more prominent.

The Xi-Putin meetings took place as Russia conducted one of the largest missile barrages, according to Ukrainian officials, since the conflict started in February, according to American broadcaster CNN.

According to the report, Ukrainian officials have been cautioning for days that Russia is preparing to launch an all-out assault on the power grid to close out 2022, plummeting the country into darkness.

Earlier on December 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where both sides discussed prospects for practical interaction in areas such as mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport, and logistics.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict figured in the discussions and President Putin gave a fundamental assessment of Russia's line on the Ukrainian direction.

The Prime Minister underlined his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only means of resolving the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

"Prime Minister briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," the PMO statement said.

During their last meeting in Samarkand in September this year, PM Modi and President Putin appreciated the sustained momentum in bilateral relations, including contacts at various levels. In his remarks, PM Modi said, "today's era is not of war."(ANI)

