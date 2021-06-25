Colombo, Jun 25 (PTI) A lioness at a zoo in Sri Lanka has been tested positive for the coronavirus, days after a lion at the same facility contracted the virus, according to a media report on Friday.

The Lioness named ‘Sheena' was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19 infected animals in the zoo to two, the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens Department said on Wednesday

PCR tests were carried out on the 12-year old Lioness after an 11-year-old male lion named ‘Thor' tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Both of them are now under medical care, Daily News reported.

The virus-infected Lioness was isolated immediately along with few other animals, considering the safety of other animals.

Last week, the head of the National Zoological Gardens said that they were in touch with India's Central Zoo Authority to treat 'Thor'.

Sri Lanka Veterinary Surgeons Association (SLVSA) Chairman Dr Erandika Gunawardana said according to investigations, the coronavirus could spread to animals from humans. He said several tigers at a Zoo in New York were also tested positive for COVID-19 months ago. PTI

