Paris, Mar 8 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he does not expect a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine for weeks.

He said that he has told the Russian leader that a cease-fire must come before any real dialogue, but that President Vladimir Putin has refused, making their regular talks “difficult.”

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: From Kamala Harris to Ursula Von Der Leyen, Here is a List of Powerful Women Leaders Around the World.

“I don't think that in the days and weeks to come there will be a true negotiated solution,” Macron said at a forum in Poissy, a southwest suburb of Paris, while campaigning for the first time to renew his mandate in April presidential elections.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 13 Ukrainian Civilians Killed in Airstrike on Bread Factory in Kyiv, Says State Emergency Service.

He said that Putin is making a “historic fault” with his war pitted against Ukrainians, “brothers.” Macron stressed the need to respect the people of all countries ... “and ensure that no nation, no people be humiliated.”

Macron said that Russia, too, must be respected as a country and people because “There is no durable peace if Russia is not (part of) a ... grand architecture of peace on our continent. Because History and geography are stubborn.”

____

ROME — Italy is looking to house those fleeing war in Ukraine in residences confiscated from organized crime syndicates.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese on Monday said that the national agency which keeps track of hundreds of seized and confiscated properties over the years are quickly checking to determine those suitable for refugees.

Some 14,000 refugees have arrived in Italy from Ukraine. Many of them have relatives or friends living in Italy, and it isn't immediately clear how many have no one to host them.

Ministry officials will be pinpointing real estate that has been confiscated, but not yet assigned for use by municipalities or charities. After judicial authorities determine that property was bought with illicit revenues from organized crime like drug trafficking or extortion, it is seized and eventually made available for use by charities or other non-profit groups.

Lamorgese said using the properties to house refugees, even on a temporary basis, can give “concrete responses to those fleeing from war and above all to the most fragile persons, such as women and children.”

____

TIRANA, Albania — Albania on Monday strongly denounced the shelling of its consulate in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and called on Russia to stop aggression against Ukraine.

The Albanian Foreign Ministry tweeted photos of the building in Kharkiv where its consulate is seen destroyed after being shelled.

“Albania strongly condemns the #Russian aggression which led to the destruction of the Honorary Consulate of Albania in Kharkiv,” it tweeted, adding that, “Perpetrators must be held accountable! #StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine?.”

Albania has joined the European Union in the hard-hitting sanctions against Russian top officials and institutions.

Last week Albania and the United States initiated a resolution at the United Nations Security Council denouncing the Russian invasion.

____

LVIV, Ukraine — Both Russia and Ukraine say they've made a little progress during a third round of talks and Russia's top negotiator says the corridors are expected to start functioning Tuesday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said without elaboration Monday that “there were some small positive shifts regarding logistics of humanitarian corridors” to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities. He said that consultations will continue on ways to negotiate an end to hostilities.

Russia's top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky, said he expects that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine will finally start functioning Tuesday. He said no progress has been made on a political settlement, but voiced hope that the next round could be more productive.

____

MADRID — US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman says that getting military materiel for Ukrainians to fight a Russian invasion is set to become more difficult for the US and its allies.

“I think that the international community has been tremendously responsive and have found ways to get the materiel in. That may become harder in the coming days, and we'll have to find other ways to manage this,” Sherman said Monday during a visit to the Spanish capital for meetings with officials.

The Biden administration is considering how to fulfill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for warplanes, the official said, considering that Ukrainians would only be able to operate soviet-era warplanes provided by Poland.

“People are trying to see whether this is possible and doable,” she said, adding that the warplanes should not be regarded by Moscow as direct involvement in the conflict: “We would expect that this delivery would be seen as all the deliveries have been seen as a right for Ukraine to defend itself.”

____

PARIS — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian criticized Russia's offer of humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian civilians as a “trap” that could possibly lead to more bombing in Ukraine.

Le Drian referred to Russia's tactic of bombing and then offering humanitarian corridors in the past, citing Aleppo in Syria and Grozny, in Chechnya. He said in such cases Russia's proposal of establishing humanitarian corridors actually led to more bombings after negotiations failed.

“We must not fall into traps,” Le Drian said Monday in France's southern city of Montpellier after a meeting of European ministers. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)