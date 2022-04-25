New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato arrived in India on Monday on his first visit to the country to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties with India.

Randriamandrato is among the long line of foreign delegates who have landed in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference.

"Pleasure to welcome FM Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar on his first visit to India. An opportunity to discuss ways to expand our bilateral relations. FM Randriamandrato will also participate in #Raisina2022," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

India-Madagascar ties are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel are under finalisation between the two countries.

Madagascar has a large Indian Diaspora from Gujarat and is the largest and most populous island in the Indian Ocean.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022 is based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled".

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in the year 2016, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. (ANI)

