Tokyo, Jan 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Japan on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening the state's economic ties and attracting investments.

On his arrival, Yadav received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora.

His four-day trip is part of the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh' business affiliation campaign that started last year. The campaign will culminate in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025', scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

During his visit, Yadav is set to hold several crucial meetings with prominent Japanese business houses across key sectors. The chief minister said he was confident that several of these meetings would culminate in business opportunities for Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh shares strong trade and investment ties with Japan.

In the fiscal 2023-24, India-Japan trade reached USD 22.85 billion, with Madhya Pradesh making a significant contribution. The state exported products worth nearly USD 93 million to Japan, including aluminium, chemicals, machinery, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

