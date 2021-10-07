Tokyo, Oct 7 (AP) A powerful earthquake registering a preliminary 6.1 magnitude shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 Winner: Tanzania’s Abdulrazak Gurnah Gets Nobel For 'Uncompromising Penetration In Effects Of Colonialism'.

It caused buildings to sway but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)