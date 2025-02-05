New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The Head of Global Transcendental Meditation Organisation and President of Maharishi International University Iowa, US, Tony Nader shed light on the importance of Mahakumbh 2025 and emphasised how the "cycles in nature" including planetary alignments, play a role in shaping our lives.

Nader is a medical doctor, neuroscientist, and international scholar with mastery in both modern science and timeless Vedic wisdom.

Speaking to ANI, he specifically highlighted the importance of Jupiter's relation to the sun and the moon during Mahakumbh.

"There are cycles in nature, day and night, seasons that come, years and different parts of life. There are bigger cycles. These cycles are related to the position of the stars or the planets in particular. In this case (Mahakumbh), Jupiter's relation to the sun and the moon is noted."

"Three aspects come together to create an effect. There is the outer aspect which in this case is the offer from nature in terms of planetary alignment in a certain way. There is the individual's ability to understand and to have devotion. And there is a connection between the outer value of the environment and the individual's attitude which we call the principle of connecting," he added.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervour surrounding the grand religious congregation.

This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

PM Modi also took a holy dip at Sangam, sporting a bright saffron-coloured jacket and blue track pants and offered puja at Triveni Sangam - the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati--at the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underlining the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance. (ANI)

