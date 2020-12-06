Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,335 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 72,694, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that three of the new cases are imported and 1,332 are local transmissions.

Two more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 382.

Another 1,069 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 61,273, or 84.3 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,039 active cases, 126 are being held in intensive care and 57 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

