Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 18 (ANI/ Xinhua): Malaysia reported 4,362 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,711,764, according to the health ministry.

Some 28 new cases are imported, with 4,334 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 18 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,044.

Meanwhile, 5,098 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,625,245.

There are some 55,475 active cases in the country, 400 being held in intensive care and 198 of those needing assisted breathing.

The country reported 160,974 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.2 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

