London, Apr 30 (AP) London's police force charged a man Wednesday with a terror offence after he was detained trying to enter the grounds of the Israeli Embassy while in possession of what appears to have been a knife of some sort.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, has been charged with preparing “terrorist acts” and of two counts of possession of a pointed or bladed article, London's Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail: Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Hindu Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case.

The incident took place on Monday shortly before 6 p.m. when officers from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command became aware of a man attempting to gain unauthorised access to the embassy's grounds in Kensington in west London, police said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, said that inquiries so far indicated that no one else was involved and that there was no wider threat to the public.

Also Read | 'India Won't Be Represented at Highest-Level': Kremlin Confirms PM Narendra Modi To Skip Russia's May 9 Victory Day Celebrations.

“Although the man has now been charged, we continue with our investigation and would urge the public not to speculate further at this time," he added.

Albadri is due to appear in court later Wednesday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)