Paris [France], November 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A man with a machete was detained near the Pere Lachaise metro station in Paris, a police source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The police were told about a person brandishing this weapon and was able to take him into custody. "So far, there have not been any victims. The investigation is ongoing," the source said.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Twitter, Facebook Label Donald Trump's Controversial Post on Polling Day.

According to media reports, a perpetrator in Monday's attack in Vienna was armed with a machete as well. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)