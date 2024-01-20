New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France participated in the Republic Day parade rehearsal at Vijay Chowk on Saturday as preparations continue in full swing.

According to defence officials, French Air Force Rafale fighter jets and multirole tanker transport aircraft will participate in the Republic Day parade, where President of France Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest this year.

Some Indian personnel, including Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, who took part in France's Bastille Day parade this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest there, are also taking part in the Republic Day parade here.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on January 26 this year at the invitation of PM Modi. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

"My Dear Friend President Emmanuel Macron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate the India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!" PM Modi posted from his official X handle earlier inviting the French President to the main event.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron.

India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues as strategic partners.

This year, India and France will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Moreover, PM Modi was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade held on July 14, 2023, in Paris.

He had visited France at the invitation of French President Macron. Meanwhile, French President Macron also visited India in September this year to attend the G20 Summit which was held under India's Presidency.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting in Delhi on September 10, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Following the meeting, PM Modi said they reaffirmed their commitment to take India-France relations to new heights of progress.

India and France cooperate closely in various sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

