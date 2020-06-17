World News | Mexico Records 3rd Highest Daily Death Numbers

Mexico City, Jun 17 (AP) Even as Mexico announced plans for reopening churches and religious events, the country posted near-record numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Health Department reported that confirmed cases rose by 4,599, the second-highest daily increase to date, to reach an accumulated total of 154,863.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Deaths rose by 730, the third-highest daily confirmation number, after one-day increases of 1,092 and 816 earlier this month. Those death tolls rivalled those of the United States.

Both case and death total — which now stands at 18,310 — are clearly undercounts, because Mexico does very little testing.

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

Health care professionals now account for about 24 per cent of Mexico's cases; 32,388 doctors, nurses and technicians have been infected, and 463 have died.

Health officials acknowledged Mexico is on a plateau, with sustained rates of transmission and deaths, with few if any signs of a decrease. Despite that, business are beginning to reopen after mandatory lockdowns due to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Interior Department published guidelines for reopening religious activities and churches, which had been ordered closed. in about half the country, churches will be allowed to open at 25 per cent of capacity; once case numbers and hospital saturation and other indicators fall, that capacity will be allowed to rise to 50 per cent. (AP) IJT 06170659 NNNNAmerica, as we have seen, but all over the world.”

In response to Trump's tweet, FIFA said Infantino's “position on the player's rights to express themselves against racism, discrimination and violence was clearly stated two weeks ago and it has not changed.”

Infantino signaled support for on-field protests after American midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband while playing for Schalke in Germany with the handwritten message “Justice for George” around his left arm. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)