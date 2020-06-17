Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Mexico Records 3rd Highest Daily Death Numbers

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 07:02 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Mexico City, Jun 17 (AP) Even as Mexico announced plans for reopening churches and religious events, the country posted near-record numbers of newly confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Health Department reported that confirmed cases rose by 4,599, the second-highest daily increase to date, to reach an accumulated total of 154,863.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 235 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 13,216: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Deaths rose by 730, the third-highest daily confirmation number, after one-day increases of 1,092 and 816 earlier this month. Those death tolls rivalled those of the United States.

Both case and death total — which now stands at 18,310 — are clearly undercounts, because Mexico does very little testing.

Also Read | Beijing Schools Shut Again as China's Capital Fears 'Second Wave' of Coronavirus, Active Infections Surge to 106.

Health care professionals now account for about 24 per cent of Mexico's cases; 32,388 doctors, nurses and technicians have been infected, and 463 have died.

Health officials acknowledged Mexico is on a plateau, with sustained rates of transmission and deaths, with few if any signs of a decrease. Despite that, business are beginning to reopen after mandatory lockdowns due to the coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

