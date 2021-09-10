Ankara [Turkey], September 10 (ANI): Members of the MIKTA nations have expressed deep concern with the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and called for the full restoration of security and civil order.

MIKTA, an informal middle power partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia, condemned the terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and express their condolences.

The member countries called on the Taliban to uphold its undertakings to allow those wishing to depart Afghanistan. "We reiterate support for the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and emphasize the importance of the safety and security of United Nations personnel as well as diplomatic and consular personnel of United Nations Member States," the statement said.

MIKTA countries stressed the importance of the participation of Afghan women, as well as the protection of their rights, should be ensured and must be an integral part in the future of Afghanistan. "We urge for efforts to preserve the tremendous strides that Afghan women have made in the past."

They also called on the Taliban and all other parties to observe international humanitarian law, and to protect human rights and ensure the safety and security of all Afghan people. "We reaffirm the importance of preventing and combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory will not be used to threaten or attack any country by any terrorist organization."

Furthermore, they expressed our deep concern about the risk of increasing displacement of Afghans from and within Afghanistan and called on the international community to coordinate an effective response to the humanitarian situation.

"Emphasizing the right of all Afghan people to live in safety, security and with dignity, we stand ready to support the efforts of the international community to assist the Afghan people. We will remain in consultation and coordination regarding the various aspects and repercussions of recent developments in Afghanistan, including in the fields of the fulfilment of human rights, humanitarian efforts, migration and refugee flows, and counter-terrorism," the statement added. (ANI)

