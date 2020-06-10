World News | Minneapolis Withdrawing from Police Union Negotiations

World. (File Image)

Minneapolis, Jun 10 (AP) The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiations.

It's the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Arradondo said Wednesday that a thorough review of the contract is planned. He said the contract needs to be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform. The review would look at matters such as critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols including grievances and arbitration. (AP)

