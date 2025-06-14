Brooklyn, Jun 14 (AP) A Minnesota mayor says two state lawmakers were shot in their homes early Saturday.

Mayor Ryan Sabas of Champlin said state senator John Hoffman and state representative Melissa Hortman were shot, and that Hoffman's wife was also shot.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that investigators believe that the suspect may have been posing as a law enforcement officer. The person said investigators were still working to establish motive for the attacks and were still in the early stages of an investigation.

Gov. Tim Walz said the shooting was targeted. (AP)

