Des Moines (US), Apr 5 (AP) A tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri on Wednesday caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people, authorities said.

The tornado moved through a rural area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m., said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He said it caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths," but he didn't say how many or precisely where they occurred.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It's just heartbreaking to see it,” Parrott said.

He said said a search and rescue operation is underway that involves multiple agencies. Crews are having to use chainsaws to cutback trees and brush to reach homes. (AP)

