Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed 2,766 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 427,588.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, and among them, 1,633 were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 patient died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 2,021.

The Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of daily new infections in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country's total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 994,000 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 65,500 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on January 7 on a voluntary basis. (ANI/Xinhua)

