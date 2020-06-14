Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Armenia: More Than 90 Arrested During Clashes Between Protestors and Police Outside Headquarters of National Security Service

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:11 PM IST
A+
A-
Armenia: More Than 90 Arrested During Clashes Between Protestors and Police Outside Headquarters of National Security Service
Protests in Armenia. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Yerevan, June 14: More than 90 demonstrators were arrested Sunday in clashes between police and protesters outside the headquarters of Armenia's national security service.

The protest in the capital, Yerevan, took place after security service officers conducted a search at the residence of the leader of the country's principal opposition party. Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

A criminal investigation of the Prosperous Armenia party's leader, tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, says he is suspected of conducting unlicensed gambling activities that have deprived the government of revenue. Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine Update: China's Sinovac Biotech 90% Successful in Phase I and II Trials, Final Tests in Brazil.

Tsarukyan claims the allegations are political. His party holds 25 of the Armenian parliament's 132 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Armenia Demonstrators Gagik Tsarukyan headquarters Prosperous Armenia party Yerevan
You might also like
Airports Authority of India Headquarters Sealed After 4 Officials Test COVID-19 Positive
News

Airports Authority of India Headquarters Sealed After 4 Officials Test COVID-19 Positive
Part of Sena Bhawan, Indian Army HQ Building, Closed After Reports of One Suspected And One Confirmed COVID-19 Positive Cases
News

Part of Sena Bhawan, Indian Army HQ Building, Closed After Reports of One Suspected And One Confirmed COVID-19 Positive Cases
Air India Headquarters in Delhi Sealed After Peon Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Air India Headquarters in Delhi Sealed After Peon Tests Positive For Coronavirus
COVID-19 Cases in BSF Rise to 69, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters in Delhi, Which Were Sealed, to Be Opened From May 6
News

COVID-19 Cases in BSF Rise to 69, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters in Delhi, Which Were Sealed, to Be Opened From May 6
Border Security Force Staff Member in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters at CGO Complex Sealed
News

Border Security Force Staff Member in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters at CGO Complex Sealed
CRPF Headquarters in Delhi Sealed, 40 Officers Home Quarantined After Staff of Top Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19
News

CRPF Headquarters in Delhi Sealed, 40 Officers Home Quarantined After Staff of Top Officer Tests Positive For COVID-19
Sourav Ganguly Donates 2000kg Rice at Kolkata’s Belur Math to Help the Needy Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Donates 2000kg Rice at Kolkata’s Belur Math to Help the Needy Amid Nationwide Lockdown
'Thal Sena Bhawan, Indian Army's New HQ Will Improve Work Efficiency & Reduce Carbon Footprints', Says General Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane
News

'Thal Sena Bhawan, Indian Army's New HQ Will Improve Work Efficiency & Reduce Carbon Footprints', Says General Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement