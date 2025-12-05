New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Four years after their last in-person interaction on Indian soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to share the stage once again in the national capital on Friday, a moment that carries both symbolic weight and strategic significance as the world watches two of the most prominent global leaders reconnect, promising more than just a routine diplomacy meet but a recalibration of an old friendship in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

Since their last meeting here in December 2021, the Russian President arrived in Delhi on Thursday and PM Modi, breaking protocol, personally took the initiative to welcome Putin.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Russian Edition of Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin, Says Its Teachings Inspire Millions (See Pic).

Not only that PM Modi and Putin shared the same car ride, which took them to the Prime Minister's residence at the Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister gifted the Russian President a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita in Russia.

This move by the Prime Minister of personally welcoming the President of the Russian Federation, as well as sharing a car ride, shows the decades-old, everlasting bond between the countries that goes beyond just diplomacy, economic or defensive cooperation.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says India-Russia Cooperation Is Not Aimed Against Anyone, Including US.

Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug as the area roared with traditional Indian Dance welcomng the Russian president.

PM Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Putin will be in New Delhi till December 5. During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi.

After their arrival at the Prime Minister's residence, PM Modi presented the Russian President with a copy of the Bhagvad Gita in Russian.

PM Modi shared a photograph of the moment in another post on X, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world.

"Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi said.

Experts have also weighed in on the significance of Putin's trip, which is expected to boost cooperation in defence, trade, science and technology, and culture and humanitarian affairs.

Former diplomat Arun Singh told ANI about the significance of the India-Russia partnership, outlining the political and defence support that Moscow has provided to New Delhi over the years.

"This is an important visit. I have had occasion to serve twice in Moscow. I served at the time of the Soviet Union and then in the 1990s in the Russian Federation after dissolution of the Soviet Union. And I could sense that there is a historical nature to the partnership," he said.

"There is a confidence in the relationship on both sides. In India, there is a memory of Russia being an important partner which has provided political support that we've needed from time to time, including at the UN Security Council," he added.

Prior to his arrival, Putin praised PM Modi's leadership and how India takes pride in his leadership.

He praised Modi's resolute outlook, adding that the Indian PM does not succumb to pressure from any country, including the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was speaking to Aaj Tak and India Today at the Kremlin and called India a major global player.

"Prime Minister Modi is not someone who succumbs to pressure easily. The Indian people can certainly take pride in their leader. This is absolutely obvious. His stance is unwavering and straightforward, without being confrontational. Our goal is not to provoke conflict; rather, we aim to protect our lawful rights. India does the same," he said.

Putin also described his relationship with PM Modi as both professional and personal, rooted in mutual trust and long-term cooperation. This is also Putin's first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The two-day State visit is at the invitation of PM Modi.

Today before their bilateral meeting, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan before he proceeds to the Raj Ghat to pay homage at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi.

The two leaders will hold talks in a restricted format and with their delegations at Hyderabad House.

The several agreements focus on cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, agriculture and academia.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions with its Indian counterparts on cooperation in the political, trade and economic, scientific and technological, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda.

According to the MEA, Putin's visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)