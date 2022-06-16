Rabat [Morocco], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Moroccan King Mohammed VI has tested positive for COVID-19, official news agency MAP reported Thursday.

King Mohammed VI, has developed no symptoms of COVID-19, Lahcen Belyamani, the king's personal physician, was quoted by MAP as saying in a statement.

The doctor has prescribed the king a few days of rest, MAP said. (ANI/Xinhua)

